Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular celebrities of Television. She currently plays the role of Preeta in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya and people cannot have enough of watching her. It was only recently that Shraddha shared a picture of a cake gifted by fans as the show clocked in five years. Well, looks like Shraddha has some very eventful news to share with her fans. She took to social media to share a picture of a letter sent by Karan Johar which read ‘Welcome to the Dharma family’. Kundali Bhagya Clocks 5 Years: Shraddha Arya Left Teary Eyed After Fans Gift Her a Cake! (Watch Video).

Take a look:

Shraddha Arya (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Shraddha Arya letter (Photo Credit: Instagram)

