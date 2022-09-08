Zee TV show Meet - Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet has a very interesting drama currently going on in the show. The serial has two characters by the same name Meet, differentiated by their surnames and how their lives entangle to form a beautiful narrative. As seen in the episodes, Meet Hooda has been attacked by some goons and Meet Ahlawat tries to save her from the goons. Meet – Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet Spoiler Update: Barfi Devi, Chacha and Chachi Get Exposed in Front of the Entire Family in Zee TV's Popular Show.

On the other hand, Neelam will be declared pregnant by the doctors when she falls unconscious. Also, Barfi Devi’s hidden motives will come out as she will be in a hurry to get Neelam married to Meet Ahlawat. The latter will realize that he has been cheated by Barfi Devi and Neelam and will try to figure out the agenda behind their actions. Meet Hooda will express her concerns and will request Rajvardhan to help her bring out the real truth. Meet: Ashi Singh Talks About Her New Character, After the Show Takes a Six-Month Leap.

While there will be a confrontation on Neelam’s pregnancy, Meet Ahlawat will argue that he isn’t the father of the child, but here, Barfi Devi will shut him up and will blackmail him about Isha. It will be interesting to see how Meet Hooda saves Meet Ahlawat from the evil plot being planned against him by Barfi Devi! Until then, keep reading LatestLY for interesting updates from the world of television.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 08, 2022 05:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).