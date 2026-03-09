‘One Piece’ Season 2: Release Time, Cast and Every Episode Title for Netflix’s Grand Line Debut
The Straw Hat Pirates return to Netflix on March 10, 2026, for ‘One Piece’ Season 2. Covering the journey from Loguetown to Drum Island, the new season introduces fan-favorites like Tony Tony Chopper, Nico Robin and the villainous Crocodile. All eight episodes will be available for streaming starting at 12:31 PM IST in India.
The wait is finally over. Tomorrow, March 10, 2026, Netflix will release the highly anticipated second season of its hit live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece. Titled One Piece: Into the Grand Line, the new season picks up exactly where the East Blue Saga left off, with the Straw Hat Pirates poised to enter the most dangerous stretch of ocean in the world. ‘One Piece – Into The Grand Line’ To Screen First Two Episodes in Select Theatres Across US, Canada and Japan.
When and Where To Watch
Netflix will drop all eight episodes simultaneously, allowing fans to binge the entire journey at once.
- Release Date: March 10, 2026
- India Release Time: 12:31 PM IST
- Global Premiere: 12:01 AM Pacific Time (PT)
- Platform: Netflix (All subscription tiers)
One Piece Season 2 Reveals New Locations
Season 2 will adapt the early chapters of the Arabasta Saga, bringing several iconic locations from One Piece to life in live action. The journey begins at Loguetown, known as the “Town of the Beginning and the End,” where the legendary pirate Gol D. Roger was executed. From there, the crew faces the perilous Reverse Mountain, the steep waterway that marks the entrance to the Grand Line, before arriving at Whisky Peak, a seemingly friendly town hiding a dangerous secret. Their adventure then leads to Little Garden, a prehistoric island where giants still roam, and finally to Drum Island, a snow-covered kingdom desperately in need of a doctor. ‘One Piece’ Season 2 First Look Out, Streaming Giant Netflix Renews Manga Adventure Series for 3rd Season (Watch Video)
Watch ‘One Piece’ Season 2:
New Cast Members
While Iñaki Godoy (Luffy), Emily Rudd (Nami), Mackenyu (Zoro), Jacob Romero (Usopp) and Taz Skylar (Sanji) all return, they are joined by a massive wave of new talent portraying iconic characters:
|Character
|Actor
|Sir Crocodile (Mr. 0)
|Joe Manganiello
|Nico Robin (Miss All Sunday)
|Lera Abova
|Tony Tony Chopper
|Mikaela Hoover (Voice)
|Nefertari Vivi (Miss Wednesday)
|Charithra Chandran
|Captain Smoker
|Callum Kerr
|Dr. Kureha
|Katey Sagal
|Mr. 3
|David Dastmalchian
Season 2 Episode Titles
The episode titles for this season pay homage to classic cinema and pop culture tropes:
- Ep 1: The Beginning and the End
- Ep 2: Good Whale Hunting
- Ep 3: Whiskey Business
- Ep 4: Big Trouble in Little Garden
- Ep 5: Wax On, Wax Off
- Ep 6: Nami Deerest
- Ep 7: Reindeer Shames
- Ep 8: Deer and Loathing in Drum Kingdom
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2026 11:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).