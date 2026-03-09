‘One Piece’ Season 2: Release Time, Cast and Every Episode Title for Netflix’s Grand Line Debut

The wait is finally over. Tomorrow, March 10, 2026, Netflix will release the highly anticipated second season of its hit live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece. Titled One Piece: Into the Grand Line, the new season picks up exactly where the East Blue Saga left off, with the Straw Hat Pirates poised to enter the most dangerous stretch of ocean in the world. ‘One Piece – Into The Grand Line’ To Screen First Two Episodes in Select Theatres Across US, Canada and Japan.

When and Where To Watch

Netflix will drop all eight episodes simultaneously, allowing fans to binge the entire journey at once.

Release Date: March 10, 2026

India Release Time: 12:31 PM IST

Global Premiere: 12:01 AM Pacific Time (PT)

Platform: Netflix (All subscription tiers)

One Piece Season 2 Reveals New Locations

Season 2 will adapt the early chapters of the Arabasta Saga, bringing several iconic locations from One Piece to life in live action. The journey begins at Loguetown, known as the “Town of the Beginning and the End,” where the legendary pirate Gol D. Roger was executed. From there, the crew faces the perilous Reverse Mountain, the steep waterway that marks the entrance to the Grand Line, before arriving at Whisky Peak, a seemingly friendly town hiding a dangerous secret. Their adventure then leads to Little Garden, a prehistoric island where giants still roam, and finally to Drum Island, a snow-covered kingdom desperately in need of a doctor. ‘One Piece’ Season 2 First Look Out, Streaming Giant Netflix Renews Manga Adventure Series for 3rd Season (Watch Video)

Watch ‘One Piece’ Season 2:

New Cast Members

While Iñaki Godoy (Luffy), Emily Rudd (Nami), Mackenyu (Zoro), Jacob Romero (Usopp) and Taz Skylar (Sanji) all return, they are joined by a massive wave of new talent portraying iconic characters:

Character Actor Sir Crocodile (Mr. 0) Joe Manganiello Nico Robin (Miss All Sunday) Lera Abova Tony Tony Chopper Mikaela Hoover (Voice) Nefertari Vivi (Miss Wednesday) Charithra Chandran Captain Smoker Callum Kerr Dr. Kureha Katey Sagal Mr. 3 David Dastmalchian

Season 2 Episode Titles

The episode titles for this season pay homage to classic cinema and pop culture tropes:

Ep 1: The Beginning and the End

The Beginning and the End Ep 2: Good Whale Hunting

Good Whale Hunting Ep 3: Whiskey Business

Whiskey Business Ep 4: Big Trouble in Little Garden

Big Trouble in Little Garden Ep 5: Wax On, Wax Off

Wax On, Wax Off Ep 6: Nami Deerest

Nami Deerest Ep 7: Reindeer Shames

Reindeer Shames Ep 8: Deer and Loathing in Drum Kingdom

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2026 11:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).