Star Plus show Pandya Store is high on drama. The show currently focuses on how Shweta cannot handle the kid and her mother comes to ask Dhara for a favour to take care of the child. Shweta is trying to pull off various tactics so that she can claim no responsibility for the child.

We already saw how Shweta drugged the family members and got her own child kidnapped. Rishita has complete doubt on her however, other family members seem to be overly concerned about the child. Dhara has fallen ill. Raavi, on the other hand, uses social media handles of all the family members to seek help and the coops almost have their hands on Shweta’s friend, who has helped her in the kidnapping. Krish too tells Shweta how can she be relaxed with the on-goings in the house but seems like he is overlooking Shweta’s true nature. Team Pandya Store Celebrates As It Completes 500 Episodes! (Watch Video).

In the upcoming episodes, Krish will propose to Shweta in front of her parents. While this will be perceived as love, Krish will actually be making an extreme sacrifice so that the indirect war of Shweta and Dhara keeping the child to themselves gets over and the child is finally in the Pandya house. Shweta will not be in agreement for the same, but all her plans will fail when her parents agree for the union.

