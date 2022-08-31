Star Plus show Pandya Store is high on drama. The show currently focuses on how Shweta cannot handle the kid and her mother comes to ask Dhara for a favour to take care of the child. While the family members disapprove of it, finally Dhara takes up the responsibility as she has unfulfilled motherly desires. Pandya Store Spoiler Alert: Krish and Shweta’s Love Story To Go the Shiva and Raavi Way?

We already reported about how Krish will be seen bonding with the kid. Shweta will shift in the house to be around the kid as her father would want her to be safe until they find a suitor for her. On the other hand, Rishita and Dev will also be busy with their work and it will be difficult for them to manage their respective work and child. Team Pandya Store Celebrates As It Completes 500 Episodes! (Watch Video).

Now in the upcoming episodes, to everybody's shock, breaking the stereotypical societal norm, Krish proposes Shweta for marriage. Dhara and Suman tests Shweta, after Dhara is in agreement of this marriage. However, Suman is in complete opposition of this decision, which divides the house into two. Now, the events will unfold such that Shweta and Krish’s wedding preparations will kickstart!

How excited are you to watch the upcoming drama on Pandya Store? Let us know in the comment section below! Keep reading LatestLY for more information on your favourite TV shows and favourite actors.

