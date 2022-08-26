Pandya Store is extremely loved by the fans for its drama. Most of the actors on the show have a massive fan following and the audience is smitten with the engaging tracks the makers have to present. Well, now it calls for a special celebration for the team of Pandya Store as the show hits a 500-episode mark. The entire cast and crew celebrated it with a cake cutting ceremony on the sets. The leading lady of the show, Shiny Doshi took to social media to share a glimpse of how they celebrated. Pandya Store Spoiler Alert: Krish and Shweta’s Love Story To Go the Shiva and Raavi Way?

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shiny doshi (@shinydoshi15)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)