Preksha Mehta's Friend, Jamtara Actor Aatm Prakash Mishra Feels His Friend Did Not Commit Suicide Because Of 'Work Stress' (Read Details)

Preksha Mehta (Right) Aatm Prakash Mishra With The Late Actress (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Crime Patrol actress Preksha Mehta shocked one and all when she committed suicide a few days back at her home in Indore. Her last social media post read, 'sabse bura hota hai sapnon ka mar jana.' A lot of television celebrities expressed their condolences at the actress' extreme step. However, her friend and Jamtaara actress Aatm Prakash Mishra, has a different tale to tell. She is not of the opinion that Preksha was under work-related stress amid the lockdown. Crime Patrol Actress Preksha Mehta Commits Suicide.

Aatm, who knew Preksha from drama school in Bhopal, revealed that she knew her from the past one and a half years and that they had kept in touch. In fact, she revealed that she has spoken to Preksha a week ago and that everything had seemed fine. Preksha Mehta Suicide: Karan Kundrra Pays Condolence, Says 'We Need to Care About People Around Us'.

"I really don't know but the kind of person she was, I could never believe she can give up on life so easily. Not only me but all our common friends and colleagues are in shock. She was the one who used to always feel motivated even in others' achievement. She was a very positive soul and strong-headed person. If she has ended her life, you can imagine how strongly she must have convinced herself to not speak to anyone about it," Aatm told SpotboyE. Preksha Mehta Suicide: Surbhi Chandna, Arjun Bijlani and Others Mourn the Death of the Crime Patrol Actress (View Tweets).

Check Out Aatm's Post For Preksha Below:

When questioned if professional reasons had anything to do with Preksha taking her life, Aatm revealed, "She was not out of work. Her movie Sakkha was supposed to release which definitely got delayed due to lockdown but that can't be a reason to commit suicide. She was doing really well in theatre from last 4 years. Yes, she was part of a few V shows like Crime Patrol and others, but that was not her only identity. So, I really don't agree that she killed herself due to her career. And I really want people to know this."

"There can be multiple reasons. Due to lockdown, everyone is stressed about their work and economy but that doesn't mean one will commit suicide. She was staying with her family right now and we don't know what all was going in her mind which made her take such a step. She comes from a decent family and had many friends so aisa bhi nahi tha vo akeli thi. She was also not struggling for survival. She left us with a lot many questions in our mind and I am really upset with her for doing this. I wish she could have discussed with me, I would have not let her go," concluded Aatm.