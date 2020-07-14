Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi was the second big release after Gulabo Sitabo to ditch its theatrical release and prefer OTT instead. The debate here was to help producers who had invested their money and wanted returns. While multiplexes and theatre chains in the country are still shut, planing a direct-to-web release seems to be the only way out for many filmmakers. Vidya's biopic on ace mathematician, Shakuntala Devi was no different. The film is headed to Amazon Prime and its trailer is expected to drop tomorrow (July 15). Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi, Vidyut Jammwal's Yaara, Kunal Kemmu's Lootcase - Theatre Clash Shifts To OTT As Three Movies To Come Out On July 31.

Shakuntala Devi is all set to release on the OTT platform on July 31 and while the earlier practice was to release the film's trailer, a month in advance, currently it has been shortened down to 15 days. The trailer of Vidya's next will drop tomorrow which is precisely 15 days before the film's release. While its announcement was certainly intriguing, we can't wait to see Vidya step into the character of someone who was known as the human computer. Vidya Balan Is Making the Most of Her Lockdown by Watching Old Movies with Family and Grooving on Evergreen Songs.

Check Out the Announcement

Shakuntala Devi also stars Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta in key roles. Earlier when the actress was asked about her reaction to the film having an OTT release, she had said, "I understand theatre owners being miffed, but Shakuntala Devi has already missed the scheduled release date, and later we may not have gotten the desired window. So we had to do what we had to do. Now, people are reacting to a situation, rather than responding to it. Shakuntala Devi was meant for a theatre release but this is a unique situation, and we have to look at the larger picture. We will, of course, go back to theatres. But I'm also glad we have avenues like OTT platforms to turn to at this time."

