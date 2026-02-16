National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao has become the center of intense online speculation following a public appearance that left many fans struggling to recognise him. Attending the “Bolti Khidkiyan” film festival over the weekend alongside director Farah Khan and casting director Mukesh Chhabra, Rao debuted a drastically different aesthetic that has sparked both concern and curiosity across social media platforms.

A Viral Transformation

The actor, typically known for his lean frame and often clean-shaven appearance, arrived at the event in an all-black ensemble paired with tinted glasses. However, it was his facial features and hair that drew the most attention. Paparazzi footage revealed a patchy beard, a prominent mustache, and a hairstyle that many observers noted appeared thinner than usual.

The transformation immediately went viral on X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit, with several users expressing shock. "Different shades of Rajkummar Rao… but this latest look genuinely shocked me. I could barely recognize him," wrote one user, while others questioned if the change was due to health issues or cosmetic procedures.

What Happened To Rajkumar Rao 😱 Too Much hair loss All of a Sudden 😱pic.twitter.com/bY98AZ3yvW — POSITIVE FAN (@imashishsrrk) February 14, 2026

Different shades of Rajkummar Rao… but this latest look genuinely shocked me. I could barely recognise him. Honestly, he never had conventional charm. What he had was uniqueness. Now even that feels replaced by something overly polished and artificial. pic.twitter.com/X1TNVrFWlI — Sapna Madan (@sapnamadan) February 15, 2026

What happened to Rajkumar Rao? 😳 pic.twitter.com/FciV0tYvlS — CineAlpha (@CineAlpha1) February 14, 2026

Rajkummar Rao’s Sourav Ganguly Biopic Look

Despite the initial shock, many fans and industry insiders have pointed to a professional reason for the change: Rao’s upcoming role as cricket legend Sourav Ganguly. The actor recently confirmed he will portray the former Indian captain in a highly anticipated biopic directed by Luv Ranjan. “Now that Dada has already said it, let me also make it official - yes, I am playing him in his biopic,” Rao previously told NDTV. Supporters noted that the current "patchy" look mirrors Ganguly's contemporary appearance, suggesting Rao is in the midst of a methodical transformation. The film is reportedly scheduled to go on floors in March 2026, with Rao spending months practicing left-handed batting and perfecting a Bengali accent.

Rajkummar Rao’s Busy Film Lineup

While the Ganguly biopic remains his most talked-about upcoming project, Rao has a busy schedule ahead. He recently wrapped work on the dark comedy Toaster, produced by his wife Patralekhaa under their new banner, KAMPA Films. The Netflix-bound film also stars Sanya Malhotra and features a cameo by Farah Khan. Reflecting on the pressure of his craft and public image, Rao recently noted, “I am nervous... It's a huge responsibility, but it's going to be a lot of fun.” For now, the actor seems focused on the "method" behind the madness, as his ever-changing looks continue to define his reputation as one of Bollywood's most versatile chameleons.

