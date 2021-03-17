Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey on Wednesday took to Instagram and introduced the cast of his show, Special Ops 1.5. Pandey's post also marked one year of season one of the show. In his post, Neeraj also introduced actor Aadil Khan, the latest addition to the cast of the series. Putting up a picture of himself with actors Kay Kay Menon, Aftab Shivdasani and Aadil, Neeraj captioned: "And the family goes BIGGER Thanks all for the love, encouragement and blessings." Special Ops 1.5 Set Right After the 2001 Terrorist Attack on Parliament, Confirms Neeraj Pandey.

Neeraj also posted a still from the first series. Aadil wrote a long post announcing his entry into "Special Ops 1.5". He posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday: "Since I was small I have been a dreamer. And in life I have learnt that 'The more you dream, the more you achieve'. I take immense joy to announce that I am now a part of the 'Special Ops' franchise. I am at the top of my excitement right now and I am utterly grateful to @neerajpofficial sir for letting me be a part of his Universe. I can't describe the degree of talent and vision he possesses. Special OPS 1.5: Kay Kay Menon Is All Set to Return As Himmat Singh in Neeraj Pandey’s Thriller Series; Hotstar Special Will Follow the Backstory of the Protagonist.

Check Out Neeraj Pandey's Instagram Post Below:

There's always so much to learn from him. I am truly blessed. Also the fact that I am working alongside the legendary @kaykaymenon02 sir and @aftabshivdasani is indeed one hell of an achievement for me. I thank Allah and I thank my mother whom I believe is constantly behind Allah making sure that I get the best in this world. This one and everything else is for you Amma."

