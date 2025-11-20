Waveband Production’s Mastiii 4 is gearing up for a thunderous arrival in cinemas this Friday, November 21, 2025, and the latest update has sent a fresh wave of excitement across the trade. The much-awaited film is officially eyeing a 2200-screen release across India, positioning it as one of the biggest releases of 2025. Backed by strong pre-release chatter, a blockbuster trailer, a popular franchise legacy, and chartbuster songs like "Pakad Pakad" alongside its mass-friendly entertainment appeal, Mastiii 4, directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, is already being touted as a box-office favourite well before release week. 'Mastiii 4' Box Office: Pan-India Distributors Bet Big on Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani's Adult Comedy Ahead of Its Grand Release.

Zee Studios has immense faith in the film and its entertainment quotient, leaving no stone unturned in ensuring a wide and confident rollout. Distributors across regions are thrilled with the scale and the conviction behind the release strategy. The 2200-screen count reflects high exhibitor demand, with many viewing Mastiii 4 as a strong theatrical draw. With its loud humour, colourful characters, OG starcast — Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani — and Milap Milan Zaveri’s quintessential masala flair, the film is expected to appeal to a wide audience base, from youth to hardcore commercial-cinema lovers.

Adding to the excitement is the extended cast — Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shaad Randhawa, Nargis Fakhri, Nishant Malkhani — and the new leading ladies Ruhiii Singh, Shreya Sharma, and Elnaaz Norouzi, all of whom have boosted the film’s market presence. With a mega 2200-screen release locked in, surging youth interest, strong traction in multiplexes and Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets, and consistently hot trade buzz, Mastiii 4 stands tall as one of the most promising and widely anticipated entertainers of the coming year.

Written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, Mastiii 4 is all set to redefine fun with its tagline “Love Visa”. The film marks a larger-than-life new chapter in the iconic comedy franchise, bringing back the beloved trio in their mischievous glory. Shot extensively across picturesque UK locations, it promises vibrant visuals, slick production design, and Zaveri’s signature comic punch. ‘Mastiii 4’: 5 Reasons Why This Sequel Is the Massiest, Maddest Ride of the Year.

Presented by Waveband Production and Zee Studios, in association with Maruti International and Balaji Telefilms, Mastiii 4 is produced by A. Jhunjhunwala and Shikha Karan Ahluwalia, along with Indra Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Umesh Bansal.

With Milap Milan Zaveri’s trademark humour and the OG trio back in action, Mastiii 4 promises to be Bollywood’s most entertaining comeback of the year — packed with love, laughter, and pure madness!

