Actor Sumeet Vyas tweeted an open letter on Monday, addressed to District Magistrates (DM), Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Collectors and similar officials. In the letter, the actor urged authorities to accord respect and dignity to vegetable vendors and other sellers who are struggling to eke out a living amid the pandemic and its ensuing lockdown. At the same time, Sumeet questioned the lack of restraint on election rallies amid the pandemic. Sumeet Vyas Is Still Looking for His Best Profile Even After 19 Years of Acting Career (View Post).

"Dms, Sdms, Collectors, Babusss, My dear employees in uniform. Don't cross the line, the citizens of this country including myself, don't pay you salaries and bribes to misbehave with us. People trying to sell vegetables, or run their shops for a little longer to earn a living Are not lesser individuals. They are entitled to as much or perhaps a little more respect than those criminals and goons running election rallies gathering lakhs of people. They are the real spreaders. They are the real murderers. Try whacking them for the camera once. (Losers)," Sumeet wrote on Twitter. Sumeet Vyas Opens Up About Camaraderie He Shares with His Father.

Sumeet, who had tested positive for Covid-19 mid-April, shared a happy post on Instagram to announce his recovery towards the end of the month. Sharing a selfie on a sea beach with the setting sun making a beautiful backdrop, the actor wrote: "#negative End of quarantine. Thank God the #Sunset is still where I left it... (Mask came down for 3 seconds)."

