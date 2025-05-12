Toledo, May 12: In a shocking case of child abuse in Toledo, Spain, three children were rescued from appalling conditions after a neighbour’s suspicions led to an investigation. German Christian Steffen, 58, and his American wife, Melissa Ann Steffen, 48, were arrested for allegedly keeping their children confined and isolated in a “house of horrors” since the COVID-19 Pandemic in December 2021. The children, aged 10 and 8-year-old twins, wore masks while living inside cages and wore nappies in a house covered with animal faeces and garbage.

According to The Mirror report, the couple’s disturbing lifestyle came to light after vigilant neighbour Silvia Gomez Nason grew concerned and began keeping a detailed diary of suspicious activities. She noticed deliveries that seemed excessive for two adults and reported her findings to police on April 14. Her meticulous notes prompted authorities to monitor the house more closely. Spain Shocker: At Least 30 Injured After Chair Lift Collapses at Ski Resort in Astún (Watch Video).

On April 28, police raided the property and were shocked by what they found. The children, unknown to neighbours, reacted in awe at touching grass for the first time in years. Officers described the kids as fearful and detached from reality, wearing three masks each and showing clear signs of trauma. The windows had been tightly sealed, isolating them completely. Spain: Woman Finds Insects in Coffee Purchased From Airport Vending Machine in Palma, Suffers Anaphylactic Shock After Drinking It.

Investigators discovered 22 jars of Vaseline by Melissa Steffen’s bedside, further deepening concerns over the living conditions. The house had one room arranged like a classroom and multiple oxygen purifiers constantly running. The Steffens were arrested after a police raid on April 28, following a careful investigation. The Mirror report highlights that the couple is now facing multiple charges of child abuse, with their bail denied. The children are now under the care of social services, and efforts are being made to help them recover from their traumatic experiences.

