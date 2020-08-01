Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show will be back on the television after almost 4 months, starting August 1, 2020. Keeping up with the promise of entertaining the whole country, this weekend, the viewers will be in for fun unlimited with all new episodes. And as reported, the man of the moment, actor Sonu Sood, who turned out to be the messiah of migrant workers in these difficult times, will be seen as the first guest on the show. Sonu Sood Breaks Down on The Kapil Sharma Show As Migrant Workers Express Their Gratitude (Watch Video).

When Kapil asked the actor if he wrote the dialogue ‘Hum Tum Mein Itne Ched Karenge…’ in the movie Dabangg, Sonu replied, “Yes its true. I remember, we were shooting in Filmalaya and it was our first day, after the song "Munni Badnaam". I have an interest towards writing dialogues and the directors who I’ve worked with know my penchant for writing. Abhinav is a good friend and we keep exploring a lot in writing." Sonu Sood Birthday Special: Taking a Look at His Relentless Efforts During the COVID-19 Pandemic.

He continued, "During this, the idea for this dialogue came about and Abhinav and I moulded it together and that’s how ‘Hum Tum Mein Itne Ched Karenge, came about. And when Salman Bhai heard it, he said to Abhinav that “Yeh Dialogue Badaa Kamaal Hai. But, Bhulnaa Mat Kisney Likhaa Hai."

Sonu further added, "I also remember, we were shooting in Wai, and Salman Bhai and I were travelling together in a car. Salman Bhai casually asked me, 'Sonu, Tu Lambaa Badaa Hai, Tu Comfortable Hai Naa' to which I said, “Kanoon Key Haat Aur Sonu Sood Ki Laat, Dono Bahot Lambhi Hai Bhaiyaa'. Salman Khan was so impressed with the dialogue that we shot for it the very next day and he incorporated that in the film as Chedi Singh’s dialogue – ‘Kanoon Key Haat Aur Chedi Singh Ki Laat, Dono Bahot Lambhi Hai Bhaiyaa'.

