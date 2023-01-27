As the movie Gangs of Wasseypur completes its 10 years, lyricist, musician, and stand-up comedian, Varun Grover shared how he convinced director Anurag Kashyap to give him a chance to write the songs for the film. He said: "I don't know if Anurag remembers, but I have written the lyrics of a song for one of his films That Girl in Yellow Boots. Only four lines of the song were played in the background of the film, and only those who know about the song could notice it." The Kapil Sharma Show: Chef Vikas Khanna Talks About His Diet Charts and Mental Well-Being.

"After that film, I asked Anurag if he was planning on his next film as my wish to write for his movie was still unfulfilled. So, he mentioned that his upcoming film won't have any songs and falls more into a mafia and action genre." Varun further said the film might have one or two folk songs in Bhojpuri dialect but he is a Punjabi and thus was a bit disappointed after knowing this. "I am a Punjabi. I have to admit, I was disheartened, but I didn't lose hope. Then one day I met him for one of his screenings and both of us were returning together in an auto. And, at that time, I asked him again if I could write at least one song for the film, so he then invited me to come over to his office and mentioned something about Sneha. During that time, I did not know who Sneha was," added Varun. "The next day, I went to his office. Sneha was also there, and I got to know that she is a well-known composer. Over there, Anurag handed over 300-350 pages of script and asked us to read and decide the placement of the songs. From not having a single song to having a good number of songs, we came up with the first song ''Bhoos'' but later we recorded ''Taar Bijlia'' first and that's how the album for Gangs of Wasseypur was created," he concluded. The Kapil Sharma Show: Ranveer Singh Mighty Impressed with Comedian Sidharth Sagar After His ‘Funveer Singh’ Act.

Varun, who is known for his works in Monica, O My Darling, Badhaai Do, Prague, Masaan, and many more, is appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show for celebrating the 10th anniversary of Gangs of Wasseypur along with Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi, Piyush Mishra, Sneha Khanwalkar, Jameel Khan, Aditya Metha, Zeishan Quadir, Vineet Kumar Singh, and director Anurag Kashyap. Gangs of Wasseypur was released in 2012 and it was all about politics, and a power struggle between three crime families starring Manoj Bajpai, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadda, Huma Qureshi and Tigmanshu Dhulia in the major roles. The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

