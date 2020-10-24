It was just a few days ago when the makers of This Is Us had given a glimpse of what could one expect in the fifth season of this family drama that is all set to be premiered on NBC on October 27. The teaser had shown how the Pearsons would be starting a new chapter and the effect of this pandemic would also be highlighted in this new season. Ahead of the grand premiere, the makers have shared a sneak peek of This Is Us season 5 and well, there is some ‘good news’ in store! This Is Us Season 5 Teaser: The Pearsons To Start A New Chapter Of Family Drama, NBC Series Set To Premiere On October 27 (Watch Video).

It is a two-minute video clip shared by the makers of This Is Us. The opening shows how Kevin, in a mask owing to the pandemic, is seen knocking at Kate and Toby’s house. Before stepping out, Kate urges Kevin to step back to the lawn in order to maintain social distancing. Kevin who is thrilled to see Kate and Toby says, ‘I have some really big news’ and as Toby makes multiple guessing, Madison steps out of the car and happily walks towards them, leaving Toby and Kate surprised. Kevin and Madison reveal that they are expecting twins and it’s all about that moment of joy that one cannot afford to miss. And then follows the massive ‘air-hug’! This Is Us Season 5: NBC Show Moves Up Premiere Date to October 27 from November 10.

Watch This Is Us Season 5 Sneak Peek Below:

The fifth season of This Is Us is all set to be released on NBC on October 27. When the makers had dropped the teaser of the upcoming season, Mandy Moore had shared, “New season, new beginnings, new clues..” Keep watching this space for more updates!

