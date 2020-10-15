This Is Us is all set to roll into its fifth season. This NBC series will premiere on October 27 and before it goes on-air, the makers have dropped the new teaser of the show. The latest teaser gives a glimpse of the Pearsons starting a new chapter. It highlights about the family and romantic drama in this latest season. This new footage also shows how the Pearsons are dealing with the pandemic. The new season of This Is Us picks up with Kevin Pearson and Randall Pearson, played by Justin Hartley and Sterling K Brown, respectively, their first reunion since their big fight. This Is Us Season 5: NBC Show Moves Up Premiere Date to October 27 from November 10.

The fourth season of This Is Us had ended Kevin Pearson and Randall Pearson having a fight over their contradictory opinions on Rebecca’s Alzheimer’s care. So in this season the two would not only be confronting each other, but the Big Three would also be celebrating their 40th birthdays. This new season will also highlight the various concerns in the Pearson household. As the teaser was dropped online, Mandy Moore wrote, “New season, new beginnings, new clues..” The Crown Season 4 Teaser On Netflix Gives A Glimpse Of Princess Diana And Prince Charles’ ‘Fairytale Journey’ (Watch Video).

Watch The Teaser This Is Us Season 5 Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by This Is Us (@nbcthisisus) on Oct 14, 2020 at 5:31am PDT

Created by Dan Fogelman, the fifth season of This Is Us is going to highlight new changes, there will be twists and turns. The show is all set to premiere on October 27, 2020.

