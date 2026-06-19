‘TMKOC’ Actor Tanmay Vekaria aka Bagha Breaks Down During Shoot, Producer Asit Kumarr Modi Consoles Him in Viral Video – WATCH

Mumbai: The usually vibrant and laughter-filled set of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah witnessed a deeply emotional scene on Thursday, June 18, 2026, as actor Tanmay Vekaria, beloved for his portrayal of Bagha, broke down uncontrollably during a shoot. The unexpected outpouring of grief led to an immediate halt in production, with producer Asit Kumarr Modi and the entire crew rallying to support the actor. Before Amit Bhatt Became TMKOC's Bapuji, THIS Popular Actor Was the First Choice for Beloved Character – Can You Guess Who?.

Vekaria was reportedly immersed in a scene related to the popular Bagha-Bawari love story track when he was suddenly overcome by memories of his late mother. His mother, who passed away in 2025, was a huge fan and his biggest supporter, eagerly anticipating every episode featuring her son as Bagha.

Tanmay Vekaria's Video from ‘TMKOC’ Set Goes Viral

The emotional moment, which saw Vekaria unable to contain his tears, quickly spread across social media after a video from the set went viral. Witnesses recounted how the actor's raw grief brought a sombre atmosphere to the set, with many co-stars and crew members also shedding tears.

TanmayVekaria With ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ Producer Asit Kumarr Modi

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Producer Asit Kumarr Modi, known for his close bond with the cast, was among the first to rush to Vekaria's side. Modi was seen consoling the distraught actor, offering words of comfort and reassurance. “Mothers are priceless. They continue to bless us even when they are no longer physically with us. Your mother is watching over you and will always be proud of you,” Modi reportedly told Vekaria.

Tanmay Vekaria later shared cherished memories of his mother, recalling her excitement and pride whenever his performance as Bagha received appreciation from the audience. This heartfelt sharing further deepened the emotional resonance on set, as the entire team listened with heavy hearts. ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ Actress Nehal Vadoliya Alleges Divorced Rajasthan Royals Cricketer Called Her ‘Hot’ in DMs (Watch Video).

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, which premiered on July 28, 2008, on Sony SAB, is one of India's longest-running and most popular television sitcoms. The show is also available digitally on SonyLIV. The show is produced by Asit Kumarr Modi under his banner, Neela Tele Films Private Limited. This incident underscores the deep personal connections and bonds shared by the cast and crew, extending beyond their professional roles.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 12:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).