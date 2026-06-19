‘Viral Hit’: Why Is Everyone Talking About Netflix’s New Live Action Series?

Netflix's latest sensation, the Japanese live-action series Viral Hit ( Kenka Dokugaku), has made a significant splash since its global debut on June 11, 2026. This gripping adaptation of the immensely popular South Korean webtoon, originally titled Ssaumdokhak, quickly captivated audiences with its raw portrayal of a high schooler's unconventional path to escape poverty. ‘Viral Hit’ on Netflix: Cast, Plot, Review and Everything Else About the Action-Packed Japanese Drama.

The series, directed by Hideki Takeuchi and penned by Yuichi Tokunaga, the duo behind Cells at Work! and Fly Me to the Saitama, offers a concise yet impactful narrative across its six episodes, produced by Raku Film.

What is 'Viral Hit' About? The Plot Revealed

'Viral Hit' introduces viewers to Kota Shimura, portrayed by Ouji Suzuka, a high school student trapped in a relentless cycle of bullying and financial hardship. Struggling to cope with his mother's mounting medical bills and the constant abuse from his peers, Kota's life takes an unexpected turn when an accidental brawl with a classmate is live-streamed online and, astonishingly, goes viral.

Watch the trailer of ‘Viral Hit’

This unforeseen virality sparks a realisation in Kota: fighting can be a profitable venture. Seizing this opportunity, he decides to launch his own streaming channel, embarking on a morally ambiguous journey to claw his way out of despair. Despite his lack of fighting experience, Kota begins to train using mysterious instructional videos. Alongside his newfound allies, Aki Yashio (Ai Mikami) and Toru Kaneko (Araki Sugou), he confronts increasingly formidable opponents, armed with little more than his smartphone and fierce determination.

The series delves into the darker side of livestream culture, exploring the consequences of violence, privacy invasion, the fickle nature of online fame, and how the obsession with views can escalate into dangerous situations. It presents an underdog story where violence becomes a commodity, laced with social satire and touches of humour amidst its intense moments.

Key Cast of Netflix's 'Viral Hit':

Kota Shimura: Ouji Suzuka

Aki Yashio: Ai Mikami

Toru Kaneko (Kanegon): Araki Sugou

Kaho Asamiya: Meru Nukumi

Tatsuya Ougi: Noritaka Hamao

Rumi: Nana Asakawa

Reo Shinjo: Kentaro Maeda

Hamaken: Takuro Osada

Miyuki Shimura: Mieko Harada

Yugo Kuwata: Yusuke Iseya

From Webtoon to Screen: The Original 'Viral Hit'

The Netflix series is a live-action adaptation of the critically acclaimed South Korean webtoon, Viral Hit, which translates to How to Fight or Self-Taught Fight. Written by Taejun Pak (also known as T Jun, the creator of 'Lookism') and illustrated by Kim Junghyun, the webtoon has been serialised on Naver Webtoon since November 15, 2019.

The original webtoon has garnered immense global popularity, boasting over 540 million views in Japan and an astounding 2.28 billion views worldwide. The plot of the webtoon mirrors the series closely, centring on Yoo Ho-bin (the webtoon equivalent of Kota Shimura), a bullied student who starts a NewTube channel to fight bullies and earn money, receiving guidance from a mysterious online martial arts expert wearing a chicken mask. ‘Viral Hit’ Season 2: Has Netflix Renewed the Hit Japanese Anime Drama? Here’s What We Know.

Prior to this live-action series, Viral Hit was also adapted into an anime television series in 2024, which aired from April to June. The success across multiple formats underscores the compelling nature of its story and its resonant themes of overcoming adversity in a highly connected, often unforgiving world.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 03:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).