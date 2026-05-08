Who Was Jake Hall? ‘TOWIE’ Star Found Dead in Spanish Villa Following Night Out at 35

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Spanish authorities are investigating the death of former The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE) star Jake Hall, who was found unresponsive at a rented holiday villa in Santa Margalida on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. Hall, 35, was discovered with severe head injuries following a night of partying with friends. Patrick Muldoon, ‘Days of Our Lives’ and ‘Starship Troopers’ Actor, Dies at 57 Due to Heart Attack.

Jake Hall Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake. (@jakehall)

Jake Hall Found Dead

According to The Sun, local police were called to the property in the north of the island at approximately 7:30 AM after Hall was found in a pool of blood. Investigators believe the fatal wounds were caused by shards of glass, supporting a preliminary theory that the reality star accidentally smashed his head through a glass door. Witnesses reportedly told the Spanish Civil Guard that Hall had been out partying all night before continuing the gathering at the villa. According to police sources, the 6ft 4in former model may have become "agitated" in the early hours. One source noted that things "turned aggressive" and suggested Hall may have "tried to harm himself by banging his head against things" prior to the fatal impact.

Neighbours described hearing "loud noises" strong enough to make walls vibrate shortly before emergency services arrived. One resident told local paper Ultima Hora that the group had seemed relatively normal earlier, though he admitted to being unsettled by the behaviour of one individual in the group.

No Arrests Yet

The Spanish Civil Guard has questioned four men and two women who were staying at the villa. All six confirmed they had returned to the property in the early hours to continue their evening. A police spokesperson stated, "We are focusing on the theory the victim died in a tragic accident after hitting his head against the glass door, but it is still too early to say definitely what happened." No arrests have been made and an autopsy is scheduled to take place in the Majorcan capital, Palma, to determine the exact cause of death and whether alcohol or other substances played a role. ‘3 Idiots’ Fame Actor Achyut Potdar Passes Away at 90 Due to Heart Failure.

Jake Hall Leaves Behind Daughter River

Hall leaves behind his eight-year-old daughter, River, whom he shared with Real Housewives of Cheshire star Missé Beqiri. A representative for Beqiri released a statement on Thursday, "At this time, Missé's focus is on supporting and protecting their child as they come to terms with this devastating loss. The family are asking for privacy, compassion and respect while they grieve privately." Just 24 hours before his death, Hall shared a reflective post on Instagram featuring him painting on the island. He wrote, "Life is bollocks sometimes but I'm gonna try remember the good things - looking through things - I'm just making art - in many forms."

Jake Hall's Ex-Wife Missé Beqiri:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISSÉ BEQIRI (@missebeqiri)

Jake Hall Faced Business Struggles

A native of East London, Hall’s family moved to Majorca when he was a child, and he often referred to the island as his second home. In recent years, Hall had faced significant professional challenges. His fashion label, Prévu, which had been worn by stars like Stormzy and Bella Hadid, went into administration in 2023. A subsequent brand, By Jake Hall, went into liquidation last year. Hall had recently pivoted toward art and sculpture as a means of processing the "dark place" brought on by his business troubles. ‘Bloodhounds’ Actress Kim Sae Ron’s Death Ruled a Suicide – Reports.

Jake Hall Death Follows Tragic Loss of Jordan Wright

Hall's death follows the recent passing of fellow former TOWIE cast member Jordan Wright, whose body was discovered in a drainage canal in Phuket, Thailand, on March 14, 2026. Wright, 33, had moved to Thailand weeks earlier for a fresh start. An inquest into his death opened in April at Chelmsford Coroner’s Court, but remains adjourned until September 14 pending toxicology results. Like Hall, CCTV footage from Wright’s final hours showed him acting erratically and becoming involved in a verbal altercation shortly before his death.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Sun, BBC), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 11:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).