Real Zaragoza Goalkeeper Esteban Andrada Receives 13-Match Ban For Punching Jorge Pulido

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Real Zaragoza goalkeeper Esteban Andrada has been issued a substantial 13-match ban by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RSFF) after punching an opponent during a heated second-tier derby against SD Huesca last Sunday. The disciplinary action, confirmed on Wednesday, rules the Argentine international out for the remainder of the season and includes a fine for both the player and the club. La Liga 2 Fight Video: Zaragoza Goalkeeper Esteban Andrada Punches Huesca Captain Jorge Pulido.

Chaotic Scenes Unfold in Stoppage Time

The incident occurred in stoppage time of the match, which Huesca won 1-0. Andrada, 35, was initially shown a second yellow card and subsequently dismissed after pushing Huesca's Jorge Pulido. However, the situation escalated dramatically when the enraged goalkeeper ran back onto the pitch and struck Pulido in the face, sparking a mass brawl between players from both sides. In the aftermath, Huesca goalkeeper Dani Jiménez and Zaragoza's Dani Tasende were also sent off, receiving bans of four and two matches respectively.

Disciplinary Action and Apology

The Spanish football federation's disciplinary committee imposed a 12-match ban specifically for the punch, with an additional one-match suspension for the initial red card, totalling 13 games. Real Zaragoza swiftly condemned the actions, stating that they 'witnessed scenes unbecoming of this sport and which should never have occurred.'Andrada has since publicly apologised for his behaviour, acknowledging that it was 'not a good image for the club, for the fans, and especially not for a professional like myself.' He also reportedly apologised directly to Pulido. UCL 2025–26: Paris Saint-Germain Take Slender Lead After 5–4 Win Over Bayern Munich in First-Leg Semifinal Goal-Fest.

Impact on Relegation Battle

The lengthy suspension is a significant blow to Real Zaragoza, who are currently battling to avoid relegation to Spain's third tier. Andrada, on loan from Mexican side Monterrey, will now be unavailable for the crucial remaining fixtures of the season, leaving the club without their first-choice goalkeeper during a critical period.

The incident and subsequent punishment underscore the strict stance taken by football authorities against violent conduct on the pitch, particularly when it occurs after a player has already been dismissed.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Associated Press), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 08:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).