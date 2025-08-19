Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 (ANI): Veteran actor Achyut Potdar, known for his role as a professor in Rajkumar Hirani's '3 Idiots', passed away on August 18, his daughter Anuradha Paraskar has confirmed.

The actor, who worked in over 125 films, breathed his last at Jupiter Hospital in Thane.

Anuradha Paraskar said the actor was set to turn 91 soon." He was going to be turning 91 in the next three days, August 22, he would have turned 91. He was getting old, but yesterday, what happened, he fell unconscious in the afternoon, and we admitted him to Jupiter Hospital and then within a matter of a few hours, by about 9 o'clock, his heart went into failure. They said there was an aorta dissection that happened, and then multiple organs. So, it was a quick but very peaceful end"

The final rites wil be held this evening in Thane, she confirmed.

Achyut Potdar is best remembered for his role as a college professor in '3 Idiots', starring Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, and R Madhavan. His famous line, 'Arey kehna kya chahte ho', became a rage on social media.

He also worked in Aakrosh, Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai, Ardh Satya, Tezaab, Parinda, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Dilwale, Rangeela, Vaastav, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Parineeta, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Dabangg 2 and Ventilator.

The actor was also seen in TV shows such as Bharat Ek Khoj (Doordarshan),Shubh Mangal Savadhan,All The Best, Mrs. Tendulkar, Pradhan Mantri, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, and several others. (ANI)

