Social media star Sofia Ansari, known for her bold content and frequent Instagram reels, has suddenly made headlines amid Operation Sindoor. If you're someone who regularly uses the photo-sharing platform, you may have come across meme pages posting side-by-side photos of Colonel Sofia Qureshi, one of the officers who briefed the media after India's execution of Operation Sindoor and Sofia Ansari, with captions like: "When life makes you Sofia, be Sofiya Qureshi, not Sofia Ansari." Amid the wave of trolling, Sofia Ansari has finally broken her silence. Who Are Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh? All About Young Women Officers Who Briefed the World on India’s Operation Sindoor Against Terror Camps in Pakistan.

Sofia Ansari Breaks Silence on Comparison With Operation Sindoor Hero Col Sofiya Qureshi

In Operation Sindoor of May 7, India destroyed nine terror launch pads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, where 26 innocent Hindus lost their lives. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Col. Sofiya Qureshi, and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh addressed the media on Wednesday about the precision strikes carried out by India, sending a strong message that Indian women are fully capable of countering terrorists. However, after the press briefing, social media influencer Sofia Ansari became the target of trolls who compared her profession and content to that of Col. Sofiya Qureshi.

Takin to her Instagram handle on Thursday (May 9), Sofia Ansari broke her silence on the matter and wrote, "Naam ek hone see kaam ek nahi hote, lekin kuch bewakoofon ko yeh kon samjhae! Khamakha ki publicity mat karo, mujhe nahi chahiye! Jaha proud feel karte ho, wahan sarcasm or jokes banane ki zaroorat nahi. Dushmani karni hi hai to dushman see karo, apne logon se nahi. Jiyo aur jeene do!"

Sofia Ansari’s Instagram Story

/ Instagram)

Sofia Ansari's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: @sofia9__official

In another IG story, Ansari shared that people shouldn't compare her with Col. Sofia Qureshi for any reason, because what the latter has done for the nation has no comparison. She wrote, "My path is different. I entertain people, she protects people. You cant compare the two. What she did for the country is courageous and appreciable. Me or any other public figure is nothing compared to her." Urging everyone to be mindful and respect every individual's journey, she concluded her note by writing, "Lets lift each other up and not tear each other down." Colonel Sofiya Qureshi's Father Taj Mohammed, Mother Halima Express Pride Over Operation Sindoor's Success; Say 'Pakistan Should Be Destroyed' (Watch Videos).

For the unversed, Sofia Ansari is a social media influencer born in Gujarat, who first went viral for her TikTok videos. The 29-year-old now entertains her audiences through Instagram, where she enjoys a massive following of over 14.6 Million followers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2025 06:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).