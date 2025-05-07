Mumbai, May 07: The Indian armed forces early Wednesday, May 07, carried out 24 precision missile strikes under Operation Sindoor on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK), including Muridke and Bahawalpur. The retaliation came 14 days after the deadly terror attack on civilians in Pahalgam. At 10:30 am, the Indian Army held a media briefing to share details on Operation Sindoor. Two senior women officers of the Indian Armed Forces — Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sophia Qureshi — briefed the media on Operation Sindoor along with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

"Operation Sindoor was launched to give justice to victims of Pahalgam terrorist attack. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and destroyed," Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said. Col. Qureshi also presented videos showing destroyed terror camps, including Sarjal camp, Sialkot, which lies 6 km inside Pakistan. Why Was ‘Operation Sindoor’ Name Chosen for India’s Strikes on Terror Sites in Pakistan, PoJK in Retaliation to Pahalgam Terror Attack?

Who is Colonel Sofiya Qureshi?

Colonel Sophia Qureshi of the Indian Army’s Corps of Signals has become a symbol of leadership and resilience in the Indian armed forces. At just 35, she boasts a remarkable military career marked by several firsts.

In 2016, then Lt. Col. Qureshi became the first woman to lead an Indian Army contingent at a multinational exercise — Exercise Force 18 — held in Pune. With 18 nations participating, including major global powers like the U.S., China, and Russia, Qureshi stood out as the sole woman officer commanding a national contingent.

Selected from among India’s top peacekeeping trainers, she led the 40-member team in Peacekeeping Operations and Humanitarian Mine Action. Her leadership credentials include service in the UN Peacekeeping Mission in Congo (2006) and continued excellence in PKO training since 2010.

A third-generation soldier and married to a Mechanised Infantry officer, Colonel Qureshi continues to redefine the role of women in India’s defence forces. Operation Sindoor: PM Narendra Modi Closely Monitored Progress of India’s Precision Strike at Terror Hotbeds in Pakistan Throughout the Night, Remained in Constant Touch With Security Advisors and Military Commanders.

Who is IAF Wing Commander Vyomika Singh?

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh of the Indian Air Force is quickly emerging as a key figure in India’s strategic defence narrative. Although specific details of her service record remain under wraps, her prominent presence at a high-level Operation Sindoor press briefing—alongside Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Colonel Sophia Qureshi—signals her significant operational role.

Vyomika Singh's inclusion at such a senior platform reflects not just symbolic representation but suggests active, high-level involvement in planning and execution. As the Indian Air Force continues to elevate women into roles of command and strategy, Wing Commander Singh represents the new face of leadership in the skies.

The strikes under Operation Sindoor, carried out with surgical precision, targeted bases affiliated with Pakistan-based terror outfits, including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad. According to the Ministry of Defence, the action was deliberately restricted to non-military facilities to avoid wider escalation, while delivering a strong message of deterrence. The Indian Army later confirmed the operation through a post on X, formerly Twitter, posting “#PahalgamTerrorAttack Justice is Served. Jai Hind.”

