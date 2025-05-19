Singer Rahul Vaidya recently made headlines following his controversy with cricketer Virat Kohli. The drama began with the Avneet Kaur Instagram 'like' incident and escalated with a blocking episode, but eventually ended on a positive note, with Rahul revealing that Virat had unblocked him on the platform. Amid all this, the singer shared that he turned down an offer of INR 50 lakh to perform at a wedding in Antalya, Turkey, scheduled for July 5, 2025. He cited the ongoing cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan as the reason. For those unaware, Turkey, which has a history of supporting Pakistan, openly backed them once again during the recent conflict with India. ‘Virat Kohli Thanks for Unblocking Me’: Rahul Vaidya Calls India Cricketer ‘Greatest Batsman’ After He Unblocks Singer on Instagram.

Rahul Vaidya Declines INR 50 Lakh Offer To Perform in Turkey

In an interview with Bombay Times, Rahul Vaidya said, "They were paying me INR 50 lakh, but I told them that no work, no money and no fame is bigger than the interest of the country. They even offered me more, but I made it clear that it wasn't about money. It's not about me as an individual; it's about the nation. And we have to stand by our nation."

Rahul Vaidya Goes Nation First Amid India-Pakistan Conflict

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

He further shared that he has no interest in visiting a country that's an enemy of India and expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his motherland, crediting her for whatever he is today. " Whatever I am today is because of my country and my fellow countrymen. Anyone who goes against the interests of my country an countrymen will not be entertained." ‘Mai Koi Influencer Thodi Hoon’: Rahul Vaidya Denies Reports of Losing Brand Deals Amid Controversy With Virat Kohli.

Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly grabbed headlines publicly urged for a boycott of Turkey after the country's support to Pakistan following India's retaliatory attack - 'Operation Sindoor'. Rahul Vaidya is the latest celebrity to join the list. Meanwhile the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has also called for a boycott of Indian shoots in Turkey and Azerbaijan.

