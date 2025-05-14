Rahul Vaidya, who usually likes to keep himself away from controversies, found himself at the centre of a major drama after indirectly locking horns with star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. The singer targeted Kohli over his algorithm clarification after liking a bold picture of social media influencer and actress Avneet Kaur on Instagram, which drew significant attention online. Taking a jab at Kohli's explanation, Rahul Vaidya uploaded a video where he joked that the same algorithm might have also blocked him from Kohli's Instagram account. He later went on to post multiple stories, calling the cricketer and his fans "jokers." Amid all this, reports of Rahul Vaidya losing out on brand deals also made headlines. Here's what the singer had to say about it. ‘Virat Kohli’s Fans Are ’Even Bigger Jokers’: Rahul Vaidya Takes Dig at Cricketer After His Clarification on Avneet Kaur ‘Like’ (Watch Video).

Did Rahul Vaidya Lose Brand Deals Amid His Controversy With Virat Kohli

Following Rahul Vaidya's one-sided online spat with Virat Kohli, some media reports revealed that the singer was losing out on brand deals due to the recent controversy. However, when India Forums reached out to him regarding the claims, he swiftly denied them. Denying the reports, Rahul Vaidya told the portal, "Absolute nonsense! Mai koi influencer thodi hoon jo brands chale jaayenge. I wonder all the people who are reporting this are smoking what!?"

Rahul Vaidya Reacts to Virat Kohli’s Accidental Like Controversy

While Virat Kohli has maintained his silence over the controversy, the cricketer's elder brother Vikas Kohli lashed out at Rahul Vaidya's remarks and called him a loser. In a post on Threads, he wrote, "Bacche agar itni mehnat apni singing pai karle to shayad apni mehnat see famous ho jae... While the nation is focused on the current situation of whats going on... this idiot is on a mission to gain followers and become famous taking Virat's name... What a loser." ‘This Idiot Is on a Mission To Gain Followers’: Virat Kohli’s Brother Vikas Kohli Slams Rahul Vaidya for His Continuous Digs at Star Indian Cricketer Amid National Tension (See Post).

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli on Monday (May 11) announced his retirement from test cricket, just ahead of India's tour of England, leaving the cricket world in shock. In a statement on Instagram, the 36-year-old batsman shared a statement announcing his departure from the format after 14 years.

