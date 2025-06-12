Korean dramas, or K-dramas, have gained immense popularity in India over the past few years. Shows like Crash Landing on You, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (Goblin), It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, and Descendants of the Sun, especially those in the romance, thriller, and fantasy genres, have developed a cult following among Indian audiences. In 2024, a show titled When the Phone Rings, starring Chae Soo-bin and Yoo Yeon-seok, was released and quickly became a crowd favourite. Recently, the show's lead actress, Chae Soo-bin, visited India for the shoot of an undisclosed project. A newly surfaced video from this upcoming project shows her sharing screen space with Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi. ‘We Shared Many Ideas for Love’: Chae Soo-bin Opens Up About Crafting Powerful On-Screen Chemistry With ‘When the Phone Rings’ Co-Star Yoo Yeon-Seok.

Chae Soo Bin Shoots for Crocs Ad With Siddhant Chaurvedi During India Visit?

Indian K-Drama fans were over the moon after discovering that When The Phone Rings star Chae Soo Bin had arrived in the country for a project. Several pictures from her visit went viral on the internet, with desi K-Drama fans going gaga over them. Reacting to the photos, many were curious about the exact location of the shoot and what the project was about. However, on June 11, Crocs Japan surprised everyone by releasing their latest advertisement featuring not just Chae Soo Bin but also Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Chae Soon Bin Clicked Shooting in Indian in May 2025

The romantic ad opens with Chae Soo Bin walking down a quiet road on a cosy, rainy day, holding an umbrella. As she strolls along, Siddhant Chaturvedi drives past in his car, accidentally splashing water on her and continuing without apologising. Later, Chae Soo Bin sees him again, this time stranded, trying to fix his tire, completely drenched in the rain. Spotting him in trouble, she kindly walks over and shares her umbrella.

As the two walk together, Soo Bin playfully splashes water over Sid in a cute revenge moment. Things turn more romantic after a passerby bumps into them, leading to Soo Bin falling into Siddhant's hands, making a perfect Bollywood romantic scene.

Fans Add Bollywood Twist to Chae Soo Bin–Siddhant Chaturvedi Ad

After the ad featuring Chae Soo Bin and Siddhant Chaturvedi went viral, fans got creative and remixed it with popular romantic and trendy songs, making the collaboration even more memorable. In viral videos on social media, fans paired the footage with audios from songs like "Ishq Wala Love", "Style" (Taylor's Version), "Sapphire", "Saiyaara" Title Track and "Zamaana Lage". One of the edits even featured "Gulabi Sadi" fame singer Sanju Rathod's latest viral track, "Shaky".

The remixes were so perfectly synced, it was hard to tell if the ad had a different original soundtrack at all. ‘Zamaana Lage’ From ‘Metro in Dino’ Is the Much Needed Melody in Bollywood, KK Is Dearly Missed (Watch Video).

