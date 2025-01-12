Even though When the Phone Rings concluded on January 4, its impact continues to reverberate, especially when it comes to the sizzling chemistry between Chae Soo-bin and Yoo Yeon-Seok. Their on-screen romance captivated fans, and Chae recently shared insights into their connection. She said, 'We shared many ideas for love and emotional scenes, creating each moment together. This collaborative approach was a new and rewarding experience for me, and I believe it resonated with viewers.' ‘When the Phone Rings’ Season 2: What Is the Future of Chae Soo-Bin and Yoo Yeon-seok’s Romantic Thriller? Here’s What We Know.

Chae Soo-bin Opens Up About Building Chemistry with Yoo Yeon-Seok

