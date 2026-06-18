What Is on the GTA 6 Cover Art?

Rockstar has unveiled the official cover art for Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), offering fans a closer look at the game's protagonists, setting and visual style ahead of its highly anticipated release. The developer also confirmed that pre-orders for the game will begin on June 25, while the title is scheduled to launch on November 19.

The cover art reveal comes as anticipation continues to build around the next installment of the blockbuster franchise. GTA 6 has already generated significant attention through its trailers, with fans closely following every new detail released by Rockstar.

GTA 6 Cover Art

Pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI will officially begin on June 25 on digital storefronts and at other select retailers. Check out the official cover art, also available as downloadable artwork at https://t.co/XPwC8URCQ4 pic.twitter.com/pRVXk4eyDQ — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 18, 2026

What Is Featured on the GTA 6 Cover Art?

The newly revealed artwork places protagonists Jason and Lucia at the centre of the cover, positioned above the game's title. The 30-second reveal video also showcases several additional characters expected to play a role in the story, providing another glimpse into the world Rockstar is building for the sequel.

The artwork retains the franchise's signature pop-art aesthetic, combining bright colours with imagery associated with crime, action and open-world exploration.

Leonida Setting Takes Centre Stage

The game's fictional setting, Leonida, inspired by the US state of Florida, is prominently featured throughout the cover art. Visual references include flamingos and alligators, highlighting the region's distinctive wildlife and environment.

These elements reinforce Rockstar's previously revealed setting, which is expected to serve as the backdrop for the game's narrative.

Cars, Helicopters and Motorbikes Highlight Action Theme

In keeping with the Grand Theft Auto series' identity, the cover art also features fast cars, helicopters and motorbikes. The vehicles are woven into the artwork alongside the protagonists and supporting cast, underscoring the action-oriented gameplay that has become a hallmark of the franchise.

GTA 6 Pre-Orders Begin June 25

Alongside the artwork reveal, Rockstar confirmed that pre-sales for GTA 6 will begin on June 25. Pre-orders will be available through digital platforms, including the PlayStation Store, as well as selected retailers. The announcement marks another major milestone ahead of the game's planned November release.

Despite the latest reveal, many fans are still waiting for a new gameplay trailer. Rockstar previously released trailers in 2023 and 2025 that explored the game's story, setting and the lives of Jason and Lucia.

According to the developer, the two trailers have amassed a combined 446 million views, highlighting the intense global interest surrounding GTA 6.

GTA 6 follows Grand Theft Auto 5, which launched in 2013 and went on to become the second best-selling video game of all time. After multiple delays, Rockstar is now moving closer to the release of one of the gaming industry's most anticipated titles.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 08:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).