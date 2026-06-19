The Pokémon Company has officially released Pokémon Champions on iOS and Android devices, bringing its competitive, battle-focused gameplay to a wider audience. Following its successful debut on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 in April, the mobile version allows trainers to engage in turn-based strategic battles while on the move, with full cross-platform play enabled.

Pokemon Champions Game Cross-Platform Play and Connectivity

The mobile release introduces seamless integration with the Nintendo console versions of the game. Players who link their Nintendo Accounts can synchronise save data and battle teams across platforms, ensuring a consistent experience regardless of the hardware. Furthermore, the game features cross-platform matchmaking, allowing mobile users to face off against opponents on Nintendo Switch systems. The title also integrates with Pokémon HOME, enabling trainers to bring previously captured monsters into the new competitive arena. GTA 6 Pre-Orders To Open From June 25, Rockstar Games Unveils Official Cover Art and Confirms PS5, Xbox Series X/S Release Later This Year.

Pokemon Champions Game Launch Celebration and Special Distributions

To commemorate the mobile expansion, The Pokémon Company has initiated a special limited-time event. From now until 2 September 2026, all players, on both mobile and console platforms, can claim a free Raichu, along with the exclusive Raichunite X and Raichunite Y Mega Stones. These items allow trainers to trigger Mega Evolution, granting the Pokémon unique abilities:

Mega Raichu X: Activates the Electric Surge ability.

Mega Raichu Y: Activates the No Guard ability, ensuring high accuracy for moves like Thunder.

The game remains free-to-play and includes optional bundles, such as the Pokémon Champions + Starter Pack, which provides enhanced storage space and additional in-game benefits. When Does GTA 6 Pre-Order Start?.

As the game transitions to mobile, developers have also kicked off a new competitive season, Regulation Set M-B, which introduces a fresh roster of Pokémon to the ranked ladder and marks a significant structural shift in the franchise's approach to accessible, high-stakes esports.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Pokemon). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 08:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).