New Delhi, July 13: The Union government on Tuesday reconstituted the cabinet committees and included newly inducted ministers Bhupender Yadav and Sarbananda Sonowal in the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs along with Manshuk Mandaviya and Giriraj Singh. No changes, however, have been made in the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) and the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. Govt Rejigs Cabinet Committees; Smriti Irani, Bhupendra Yadav, Sarbananda Sonowal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar are members of the CCS. The Prime Minister and Home Minister are members of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs is headed by the Prime Minister and the other members are Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Sitharaman, Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi, Sonowal, Giriraj Singh, Mandaviya and Yadav.

Union ministers Virendra Kumar, Kiren Rijiju and Anurag Thakur have been made part of the reconstituted Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs headed by Defence Minister Singh. The other members of this Committee are Shah, Sitharaman, Narendra Singh Tomar and Arjun Munda.

Newly inducted Union ministers Narayan Rane, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Ashwini Vaishnaw have been made part of the Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth headed by the Prime Minister. Dharmendra Pradhan, Vaishna, Yadav, Hardeep Singh Puri are part of the Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development. Gadkari, Ramchandra Prasad Singh and G. Kishan Reddy have been made special invitees of Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development.

