New Delhi, February 18: Amid a growing global push to restrict children’s access to social media, the Indian government is considering similar age-based regulations. The move comes after Australia became the first country to enforce a nationwide social media ban for children under 16, prompting other nations to review their digital safety laws.

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Centre is holding consultations with major platforms on introducing age-based restrictions and tackling deepfakes. “Age-based regulation has to be there. It was part of our DPDP Act. We have initiated dialogue with the industry on what kind of regulation will be needed beyond the steps already taken,” he said at a press conference on February 17. Andhra Pradesh Govt Mulls Social Media Ban for Children Below 16, Studies Australia Model.

India Considering Changes to IT Rules

According to a report by Hindustan Times quoting a senior IT ministry official, the government may amend the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 to restrict social media access for users below 16. However, officials clarified that India is not currently considering a complete ban like Australia. Goa Social Media Ban: Government Proposes Age Limit for Children Under 16 on Meta, X, and YouTube to Protect Youth Mental Health.

At present, there is no specific law in India prohibiting children from accessing social media. Under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, platforms must obtain verifiable parental consent before processing personal data of users under 18.

The latest Economic Survey also recommended stricter age-based regulations, citing concerns over compulsive screen use among young people and its economic and social costs. It suggested stronger age verification, age-appropriate defaults, and tighter rules on auto-play features, gambling apps, and targeted advertising.

Australia’s Social Media Ban for Under 16

Australia implemented a world-first law banning children under 16 from holding social media accounts. The law came into effect on December 10, 2025.

The ban applies to major platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X, Snapchat, Reddit and YouTube. Messaging and educational platforms such as WhatsApp, Google Classroom and Discord are currently exempt.

France and Other Countries Follow Suit

France has also passed a bill in its National Assembly to ban social media access for minors under 15. The legislation is now under Senate review.

Countries such as Denmark, Norway and Malaysia are reportedly examining similar proposals, drawing inspiration from Australia’s model.

Growing Debate in India

With rising concerns over online harms, deepfakes, cyberbullying and screen addiction, the Indian government’s consultations signal that stricter digital safeguards for children could soon become a reality. While a total ban remains unlikely at this stage, amendments to existing IT rules may pave the way for stronger age verification and limited access for minors.

The coming months are expected to be crucial as India weighs child safety against digital access and innovation in an increasingly connected world.

