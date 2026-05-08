Bihar: Vigilance Bureau Arrests PHC Clerk in Jamui for Accepting INR 37,000 Bribe From Nurse To Clear Salary Arrears

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Patna, May 8: In a major anti-corruption operation in Bihar's Jamui, the Vigilance Investigation Bureau (VIB) on Friday arrested a clerk posted at the Sono Primary Health Centre while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 37,000.​ The accused, identified as Rupesh Kumar, is accused of demanding money from an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) in exchange for clearing her pending salary arrears.​ According to the complaint, the victimised ANM, Rajnandini, had not received salary arrears for nearly 11 months.

​ She alleged that the clerk demanded an amount equivalent to one month’s salary as a bribe to process and release the pending payment.​ Rajnandini stated that demands for illegal payments had allegedly been continuing since February 2025.​ After receiving the complaint, the Vigilance Department conducted a preliminary verification of the allegation and found it to be genuine. CBI Arrests CGHS Additional Director and Assistant in INR 50,000 Bribery Case Linked to Staff Transfer in Meerut.​

Based on the findings, officials registered an FIR and laid a trap operation.​ The Vigilance team then apprehended Rupesh Kumar red-handed while he was allegedly accepting Rs 37,000 in cash from the complainant.​ The ANM alleged that the delay in salary payments had placed her under severe financial distress.​ According to her statement, she was compelled to mortgage her land to pay the bribe demanded by the accused.​

She formally lodged a complaint with the Vigilance Department on March 23, following which an investigation was initiated.​ Rajnandini further alleged that such corrupt practices were being carried out openly at the health centre.​ She claimed that the activities were occurring under the knowledge of the PHC in charge, identified as Shashi Bhushan.​ The ANM also alleged that several other female employees had previously been forced to pay bribes of around Rs 6,000 each, but they refrained from filing complaints due to fear and pressure. DGCA Deputy Director General Arrested by CBI in INR 2.5 Lakh Bribery Case; INR 37 Lakh and Gold Recovered.

Pawan Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police with the Vigilance Investigation Bureau, confirmed the arrest and stated that the allegations had been verified before action was taken.​ "An FIR was registered based on the complaint filed by the victimised ANM, Rajnandini, and the allegations were verified. After the investigation confirmed the validity of the case, he was arrested red-handed on Friday with Rs 37,000 in cash,” the DSP said.​ Further investigation into the case is currently underway.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 10:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).