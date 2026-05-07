Bihar Cabinet Portfolio Allocation 2026: Samrat Choudhary Retains Home, Vigilance and Key Departments, Nishant Kumar Gets Health; Check Full List

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Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has retained several key portfolios, including Home, General Administration, Cabinet Secretariat and Vigilance, following the allocation of departments in the newly sworn-in state government. The portfolio distribution was announced shortly after the formation of the new cabinet.

In addition to the Home department, the Chief Minister will also oversee Election, Civil Aviation and all departments not allocated to other ministers. The allocation outlines the administrative structure of the new Bihar government and assigns responsibilities across key sectors including finance, health, education, infrastructure and rural development. Bihar Cabinet Expansion 2026: Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Kumar Inducted Into Samrat Choudhary Govt; Vijay Sinha, 31 Others Take Oath in PM Modi’s Presence (Watch Videos).

Key Portfolios Assigned to Deputy Chief Ministers

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary has been given charge of the Water Resources and Parliamentary Affairs departments.

Bijendra Prasad Yadav, also serving as Deputy Chief Minister, has been assigned the Finance and Commercial Taxes portfolios. The allocation places major governance and economic departments under senior leaders in the cabinet. Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary Meets Amit Shah in Delhi, State Cabinet Expansion Likely Soon (See Pics).

Bihar Cabinet Portfolio Allocation 2026: Major Ministries and Ministers

Shravan Kumar has been assigned Rural Development along with Information and Public Relations. Vijay Kumar Sinha will head the Agriculture department, while Dilip Kumar Jaiswal has been allocated Revenue and Land.

Nishant Kumar has been given the Health portfolio, and Leshi Singh will oversee Housing Construction. Ram Kripal Yadav has been assigned Cooperation, while Neeloo Mishra will handle Urban Development & Housing along with Information Technology. Damodar Rawat has been allocated Transport, and Sanjay Singh Tiger will oversee Higher Education and Law.

Ashok Chaudhary will head the Food & Consumer Protection department, while Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha has been assigned Planning & Development. Arun Shankar Prasad has been given Labour, Employment & Skill Development. Madan Sahni will oversee Prohibition, Excise & Registration, and Santosh Kumar Suman has been assigned Minor Water Resources. Ramdeo Prasad Nishad will manage SC & EBC Welfare, while Lakhendra Kumar Srivastava has been allocated SC & ST Welfare.

Mithilesh Tiwari has been assigned the Education department, while Sheela Kumari will oversee Science, Technology & Technical Education. Shreyasi Singh has been given charge of Industries and Sports. Shailesh Kumar alias Bulo Mandal will head the Energy department, while Kumar Dhirendra has been allocated Road Construction. Deepak Prakash will oversee Panchayati Raj, and Ram Chandra Prasad has been assigned Environment, Forest & Climate Change.

Full Cabinet Structure Announced

Other appointments include:

Mohd Zama Khan: Minority Welfare

Nand Kishor Ram: Dairy, Fisheries & Animal Husbandry

Pramod Kumar: Food & Culture

Shweta Gupta: Social Welfare

Sanjay Kumar Singh: Public Health Engineering

Sanjay Kumar: Sugar Industry

Kedar Prasad Gupta: Tourism

Sunil Kumar: Rural Works

Pallavi Saha: Income Tax

The portfolio allocation marks the formal operational beginning of the new Bihar government, with ministers expected to begin departmental reviews and policy planning in the coming days.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 08:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).