Coronavirus: Rashtrapati Bhavan Closes All Public Tour From March 13 Amid COVID-19 Fears

File image of Rashtrapati Bhavan | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 12: As a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus, the exploratory tour visits of Rashtrapati Bhavan will remain closed from Friday till further notice. Coronavirus Outbreak: India Suspends All Tourist Visas Till April 15, Move to be Effective From March 13, Informs Health Ministry.

Moreover, the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex (RBMC) and the Change of Guard ceremony will not be open to the public until further notice. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: ’No Central Govt Minister Will Travel Abroad in Upcoming Days, Says PM Narendra Modi.

PIB Tweet:

Exploratory tour visits of #RashtrapatiBhavan to remain closed from tomorrow as a precautionary measure against the spread of #Coronavirus#CoronaAlert @rashtrapatibhvn Details here: https://t.co/Y1Fc2r5u5J — PIB India (@PIB_India) March 12, 2020

With fresh cases reported from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Ladakh, the number of people who are COVID-19 positive has gone up to 73, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.