Coronavirus Outbreak: India Suspends All Tourist Visas Till April 15, Move to be Effective From March 13, Informs Health Ministry

Coronavirus scanner at airports | (Photo Credit: Twitter)

New Delhi, March 11: The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday informed that all the existing visa of forign nationals, except for diplomatic, official, United Nations, international organizations, employment or project visas have been suspended til April 15, 2020, citing the global outbreak of coronavirus. The Union Ministry also informed that the new move will come into effect from midnight of March 13, 2020.

Informing about the latest development, the Union Health Ministry said, "All existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/International Organizations, employment, project visas, stand suspended till 15th Apr. This will come into effect from 1200 GMT on 13th Mar 2020 at the port of departure." Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra: COVID-19 Positive Cases Toll Reach 10 In State, 8 in Pune and 2 in Mumbai, Informs CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Apart from this, the Health Ministry also stated that all the incoming travelers from Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany, after February 15 would be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days. It said, "All incoming travelers, including Indians, arriving from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain & Germany after 15th Feb, 2020 shall be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days."

The ministry aslo said that visa free travel facility for the OCI cardholders is kept in abeyance till April 15, 2020, which will come into effect from 12 am (midnight) of March 13, 2020. Meanwhile, Union Home Secretary being Chairman of National Executive Committee delegates its power under clauses of Disaster Management Act, 2005 to Secretary Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to enhance preparedness and containment of Coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the government had said that of the 50 cases that were reported till March 10, Indians were 34 while 16 were Italians. While on Wednesday, 10 news cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, which raised the toll of total cases to 60 across the country. The virus has infected 113,702 people globally in three months since January this year, while over 4000 people were killed due to COVID-19