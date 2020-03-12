Coronavirus Outbreak in India: ’No Central Govt Minister Will Travel Abroad in Upcoming Days, Says PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 12: In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in India and across the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said no Minister of the Central Government will travel abroad in the upcoming days. The Prime Minister also urged people of the nation to avoid non-essential travel, adding that the Government is fully vigilant about the situation due to COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that across ministries & states, multiple steps have been proactively taken to ensure safety of all. Coronavirus Vaccine Will Take Nearly 2 Years, Says ICMR; Health Ministry Lists Measures to Contain Outbreak.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said that the steps taken by the government are wide-ranging which include suspension of visas to augmenting healthcare capacities. "Say No to Panic, Say Yes to Precautions. No Minister of the Central Government will travel abroad in the upcoming days. I urge our countrymen to also avoid non-essential travel. We can break the chain of spread and ensure safety of all by avoiding large gatherings", the Prime Minister tweeted. Coronavirus Live Map: Track The Spread of COVID-19 Across The Globe.

Take a Look at the tweets:

Say No to Panic, Say Yes to Precautions. No Minister of the Central Government will travel abroad in the upcoming days. I urge our countrymen to also avoid non-essential travel. We can break the chain of spread and ensure safety of all by avoiding large gatherings. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 12, 2020

The Government is fully vigilant about the situation due to COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus . Across ministries & states, multiple steps have been proactively taken to ensure safety of all. These steps are wide-ranging, from suspension of Visas to augmenting healthcare capacities. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 12, 2020

In India, 73 positive cases have been reported so far, which includes 56 Indians and 17 foreigners. Kerala is the worst affected state in India with 17 positive COVID-19 cases followed by Haryana with 14 cases (all foreign nationals). Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday announced that the coronavirus vaccine will take a minimum of 1.5 to 2 years. The Health Ministry said that all facts about Coronavirus are still being studied as there are no confirmatory studies. Adding further, the Ministry added that generally the virus finds a difficulty in surviving during higher temperatures, but it is not confirmed yet.