New Delhi, June 8: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday once again took a pot shot at the Central government over the deficit in the data of the people who died due to Covid during the second wave of the pandemic.

Priyanka Gandhi in a tweet in Hindi said, 'Why there is so much difference in the government's figures on deaths due to Covid and the figures of the crematoriums and cemeteries? Why did the (Narendra) Modi government make the data a tool of propaganda instead of spreading awareness to stop the pandemic?' COVID-19 Third Wave: No Data to Show Children Will Be Seriously Hit in Next COVID-19 Waves, Says AIIMS Director, Dr Randeep Guleria.

She tweeted with the hashtag of #ZimmedarKaun (who is responsible).

The Congress in-charge of Uttar Pradesh also attached a video of her targeting the government over the difference in the data and said, 'Why there is a massive deficit between the official death data of Covid and official data gathered from crematoriums and graveyards and other sources? Why did the government use the data as propaganda rather than using it for what it's meant to be used to stop the spread of Covid?' FAQs on COVID-19 Vaccination: Experts Answer Frequently Asked Questions About Vaccine and Inoculation.

Slamming the government, she said, 'Experts around the world have said make data public and transparent that is the only way we can win the battle against Covid. Why has the government not done so?' she questioned.

Priyanka Gandhi has been firing salvoes at the government under her 'who is responsible' campaign. She is questioning the government every day over its arrangements and claims to control the Covid pandemic, which hit India hard in April this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2021 09:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).