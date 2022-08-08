New Delhi, Aug 8: A 17-year-old girl, hailing from Surat in Gujarat, has been allegedly gang-raped by two men near the New Delhi Railway Station here, a police officer said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Hardeep Nagar (21) and Rahul (20), both working as hawkers (water bottle sellers), were arrested by the police. Rajasthan: Woman Alleges Rape on Pretext of Marriage, Case Filed

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harendra Kumar Singh said the girl had gone to Chandigarh, along with her family, for some rituals and lived there from July 18-25 where she met one person named Deepak, a resident of Gonda (Uttar Pradesh).

"The girl, who was accompanied by her family then returned to Gujarat, and Deepak also travelled with them," DCP Singh told IANS.

On August 4, the girl then left home along with Deepak to go to the latter's village in Uttar Pradesh and subsequently boarded a train on August 5 and reached Lucknow, the next day on August 6.

"From there, they hired a taxi and reached Deepak's village and returned the same night and boarded a train for New Delhi, from where they were supposed to catch a train for Gujarat," the senior official said.

In Delhi, the duo missed the train -- Jamnagar Express, and subsequently, an argument took place between them, and Deepak left the girl alone at the railway station.

After some time, the girl started searching for Deepak in the station premises.

While she was on Central Foot Over Bridge, the two accused hawkers Hardeep Nagar and Rahul met her and the girl requested them for making a call at her home.

"They made her talk to her brother on mobile phone, who asked them to help her catch a train. They told her that the train will be available from some other station. They took her to some bushes along the track near Tilak Bridge, where both raped her," the DCP said.

After committing the crime, the accused duo brought the victim back to Ajmeri Gate side in the early hours of August 8 where Deepak met them and began quarrelling with him.

"A patrolling staff spotted this and enquired about the matter and subsequently brought all of them to the police station where the whole incident was unearthed," the senior official said.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under section 376D of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the POCSO Act and subsequently arrested both the accused."

"The complainant and both the accused have been medically examined. The forensics team has also visited the place of crime," the official added.

