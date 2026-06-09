Delhi Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 09 June 2026: Intense Heat Expected with High of 43°C

Delhi residents can expect a scorching hot day on Tuesday, June 09, 2026, as the city experiences clear skies with a significant temperature rise. The official forecast indicates a high of 35°C, with the 'feels like' temperature reaching 36°C due to prevailing weather conditions. Humidity levels are expected to be low at 25%, with a gentle breeze of 1 km/h. Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 09 June 2026: Expect Moderate Drizzle and High Humidity with a High of 34°C.

Current Weather in Delhi, Delhi — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Temperature 35°C Feels Like 36°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 25% Wind Speed 1 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Delhi — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 35°C Clear sky 0% 3 km/h 02:00 32°C Clear sky 0% 4 km/h 04:00 31°C Clear sky 0% 3 km/h 06:00 32°C Clear sky 0% 7 km/h 08:00 34°C Clear sky 0% 10 km/h 10:00 39°C Clear sky 0% 10 km/h 12:00 42°C Clear sky 0% 12 km/h 14:00 43°C Clear sky 0% 15 km/h

Delhi, Delhi Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As the day progresses, the mercury is set to climb dramatically. By 10:00 AM, temperatures will already be nearing 39°C, accelerating towards a peak of 43°C by 2:00 PM. The clear sky conditions are expected to persist throughout the day, offering no respite from the intense heat. The hourly outlook shows temperatures starting from a mild 35°C in the early hours, gradually increasing to the mid-30s by 8:00 AM, before rapidly escalating into the low 40s by midday. Wind speeds are also predicted to pick up slightly, reaching up to 15 km/h in the afternoon, but are unlikely to provide substantial cooling.

Recent weather reports have highlighted varying conditions across the nation, with some areas experiencing heatwaves and others anticipating monsoon showers. While Delhi is currently under a clear sky forecast, the rising temperatures are a significant concern for residents. The possibility of the monsoon reaching the capital has been a topic of discussion, but for today, June 9, the focus remains firmly on managing the heat.

Residents venturing out are advised to take extreme precautions against the heat. Staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water is crucial. Light-coloured, loose-fitting cotton clothing is recommended to help manage the high temperatures. Those with health conditions, particularly the elderly and young children, should limit their outdoor activities during the peak heat hours between noon and 4:00 PM. Commuters should ensure their vehicles are in good condition, especially the cooling systems, to cope with the demanding weather. Chennai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 09 June 2026: Expect Overcast Skies with Afternoon Rain Chances and Highs Near 39°C.

With outdoor events such as cricket matches and football championships scheduled in and around the NCR region, attendees and participants will need to be particularly mindful of the heat. Hydration stations and shaded areas will be paramount for comfort and safety. Organisers should be prepared to adjust schedules if necessary to mitigate the risks associated with extreme temperatures. The clear skies, while offering good visibility, mean prolonged exposure to direct sunlight should be avoided.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 12:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).