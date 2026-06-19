Bihar BEd CET Result 2026 Declared at biharcetbed-brabu.in; Steps To Download Scorecard

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University (BRABU), Muzaffarpur, has declared the Bihar BEd Common Entrance Test (CET-BEd) 2026 result on its official website, biharcetbed-brabu.in. Candidates who appeared for the state-level entrance examination can now access and download their scorecards using their application number and password.

The Bihar BEd CET 2026 was conducted on June 7 for admission to the two-year Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) programme and Shiksha Shastri course offered by participating universities and affiliated institutions across Bihar.

Candidates are advised to verify all details mentioned on the scorecard and keep multiple copies for future admission-related processes, including counselling and document verification. The university is also expected to release the cutoff list and counselling schedule following the result declaration. ICAI CA Final Result May 2026 Out: How To Check at icai.org and icaiexam.icai.org.

How to Download Bihar BEd CET Result 2026

Visit the official website: biharcetbed-brabu.in Click on the "Bihar B.Ed CET Result 2026" link. Enter your Application Number/Registration Number and Password. Click on Submit/View Result. Your scorecard will appear on the screen. Download and take a printout for future reference.

With the Bihar BEd CET 2026 results now declared, qualified candidates should regularly check the official website for updates on counselling, seat allotment and admission schedules. Candidates are advised to keep their scorecards and other required documents ready to ensure a smooth admission process into B.Ed and Shiksha Shastri programmes across participating institutions in Bihar.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 02:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).