ICAI CA Final Result May 2026 Out: How To Check at icai.org and icaiexam.icai.org
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially declared the results for the CA Final May 2026 examinations today, June 18, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the rigorous professional exams, which were conducted across the country between May 2 and May 20, 2026, can now access their scorecards online.
New Delhi, June 18: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially declared the results for the CA Final May 2026 examinations today, June 18, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the rigorous professional exams, which were conducted across the country between May 2 and May 20, 2026, can now access their scorecards online. The digital scorecards contain subject-wise marks, aggregate point totals, and the final qualifying status of the candidates.
How To Check The Result
Candidates can access their CA Final May 2026 result through the following steps:
- Visit the official ICAI result website at caresults.icai.org, or icai.org and icai.nic.in
- Look for the link reading "CA Final Result May 2026" on the homepage
- Enter the registration number and roll number
- Fill in the captcha code and submit
- The result will be displayed on screen for download
Candidates must enter their registration number along with their roll number to access the result on the website. UPSC Prelims 2026 Result: Union Public Service Commission To Announce Results at upsc.gov.in; Candidates Await Qualifying List for Civil Services Mains.
Distinction and Qualifying Criteria
The online scorecards specify whether a candidate has cleared individual groups or the complete final level. According to established ICAI regulations, candidates who successfully clear all papers of the final examination in a single sitting while securing an aggregate of 70 percent or higher are awarded a pass with distinction. This achievement will be explicitly noted on their official physical certificates. UPSC Prelims 2026 Exam Analysis: Subject Wise Question Distribution, Difficulty Level and Expected Cut Off.
The council has also issued an advisory warning students against relying on unofficial platforms, social media links, or third-party messages claiming to host direct download links. If any discrepancies or technical inaccuracies are found within the online scorecard, candidates are instructed to contact the ICAI examination department immediately for rectifications.
Shift in Exam Calendar
The release of the May 2026 results marks a notable milestone for the institute, signaling a return to its traditional twice-a-year examination schedule. Moving forward, the ICAI will permanently discontinue the January exam cycle, restricting the main sessions solely to May and November each year.
As the final results rollout stabilizes, the focus will shift to the upcoming CA Intermediate exam results, which are officially scheduled for release next week on June 24, 2026.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 11:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).