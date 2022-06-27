Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), a statutory body under the administrative control of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Govt. of India, is hiring Indian Nationals as young Professionals (YPs). Interested candidates can apply online through the BIS's official website at bis.gov.in. The closing date for applying will be 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News/Rozgar Samachar.

Vacancy Details

Standardization Department: 4 Posts

Research Analysis: 20 Posts

Management System Certification Department (MSCD): 22 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here. Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply For 325 Specialist Officer Posts at bankofbaroda.in; Check Details Here

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted in the light of their qualifications, experience and other detailed provided in the application form. Shortlisted candidates will be called for practical assessment, written assessment, technical knowledge assessment, interview, etc. Agnipath Scheme: Registration Begins For IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment at agnipathvayu.cdac.in; Check Details Here

Other Details

No fees are required to be paid by the applicant. The Young Professional shall follow the normal office working hours as prescribed (i.e. 9.00AM to 5.30PM). For more related details candidates can check the official site of BIS.

BIS Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?

Candidates are required to apply online through the BIS website only i.e. www.bis.gov.in.

The online portal for submission of applications will be made functional from the date of publication

No other means/mode of submission of applications will be accepted under any circumstance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2022 05:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).