Bank of Baroda(BOB) has invited applications from candidates to apply for various Specialist Officer(SO) posts for the Corporate & Institutional Credit Dept. on a regular basis. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of the Bank at bankofbaroda.in till July 12, 2022. A total of 325 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Before applying, candidates should ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Important dates to remember

The registration process began on June 22, 2022 The registration process will end on July 12, 2022 BOB Exam date will be out soon

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Relationship Manager (Grade: SMG/S-IV) - 75 Corporate & Institutional Credit (Grade: MMG/S-III) - 100 Credit Analyst (Grade: MMG/S-III) - 100 Corporate & Institutional Credit (Grade: MMG/S-II) - 50.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Relationship Manager/Corporate & Inst. Credit: Graduation (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree / Diploma with Specialization in Finance (Min 1 Year course)

Credit Analyst: Graduation (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree with Specialization in Finance or CA / CMA / CS / CFA.

Corporate & Inst. Credit: Graduation (in any discipline) and CA

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 How to Apply Online?

Candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of the Bank bankofbaroda.in. Candidates are advised to check Bank's website www.bankofbaroda.in/careers.htm (Current Opportunities) regularly for details and updates.

