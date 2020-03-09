CBSE Class 10 and 12 Exam 2020 Update: Full Schedule of Special Board Exams In Violence-Hit Northeast Delhi

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Delhi, March 9: The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE has declared the new exam schedule of Class 10 and Class 12 examination, which were postponed due to recent violence in northeast Delhi. “The exams in the area for class 12 will begin on March 31 and conclude on April 14, while exams for class 10 will begin on March 21 and conclude on March 30,” a senior board official said. CBSE Postpones Board Exam of Class 10, 12 in North East Delhi.

The special exams will begin on March 21 and end on April 14. The exams for Class 10 students will be held from March 21 to March 30, 2020. Similarly, for Class 12 students, exams will be held from March 31 to April 14. Coronavirus in Delhi: Schools Upto Class 5 to Remain Closed Till March 31, Says Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

CBSE Special Exams 2020 Schedule:

CBSE releases new date sheet for board exams in North-east Delhi which were postponed due to riots. pic.twitter.com/yzrXNqtd8L — AAP In News (@AAPInNews) March 9, 2020

The CBSE exams in the riot-hit cities were postponed till February 29. However, exams were conducted as per schedule from March 2 onwards. The board officials had noted that further delay in exams would affected students during their undergraduate admissions.

In Delhi violence, 53 people were killed and over 200 were injured. Delhi Police have registered more than 650 FIRs and detained 2,193 people in connections with the violence in the northeast part of the national capital.