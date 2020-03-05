Coronavirus in Delhi: Schools Upto Class 5 to Remain Closed Till March 31, Says Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi school children wearing masks. (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, March 5: With a number of COVID-19 positive cases detected in the national capital region, the Delhi government on Thursday announced the closure of all schools for upto Class 5 students till March 31. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the precautionary measure is aimed at preventing the children from contracting the novel coronavirus. Coronavirus Age-Wise Mortality Rate: Why Patients Below 40 Years of Age Should Worry Less About COVID-19 Outbreak.

Sisodia said directions were issued by the Delhi government to all schools, including state-run and private, to declare holidays for all students upto Class 5 to ensure students are not affected by the virus. He further added that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is working in close coordination with the Centre to ensure zero fatalities due to COVID-19.

"From tomorrow, all such schools (upto class 5th) both government and private to remain shut till March 31, in view of coronavirus," Sisodia was reported as saying.

Update by ANI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: From tomorrow, all such schools(upto class 5th) both government & private to remain shut till March 31, in view of #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/qlj8NWP6rl — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2020

A total of 30 cases of coronavirus were recorded in India so far, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said in the Parliament. The Union government is coordination with their state counterparts to prevent the spreading of coronavirus among the people. He further reiterated that there is "no need to panic".

"Till 4th March, there have been 29 positive cases of Coronavirus in India. I am daily reviewing the situation. A Group of Ministers is also monitoring the situation," Vardhan said. "Since January 17, an action has been taken in this regard and we started preparing ourselves to deal with for such scenario. It was even before the advice of the World Health Organisation (WHO)," he added.