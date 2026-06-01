CBSE Verification and Re-Evaluation Portal To Go Live Soon, Here’s How To Apply

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has informed students that its verification and re-evaluation portal will be activated soon, days after Class 12 results sparked concerns among students over their marks. While applications were originally scheduled to begin on June 1, the portal is yet to go live. The board has assured students that an official announcement regarding activation will be issued shortly.

The development comes amid a surge in requests from students seeking access to their answer sheets. According to CBSE, around 4 lakh students applied for nearly 11 lakh answer sheets out of the approximately 18 lakh candidates who appeared for the Class 12 board examinations this year. Many students have raised concerns on social media, alleging that the newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system may have affected their scores. Who Are Vedant Shrivastava, Nisarga Adhikary and Sarthak Sidhant? The 3 Gen-Z Students Who Put CBSE's OSM System Under Scrutiny.

CBSE Verification and Re-Evaluation Portal To Go Live Soon

Dear students, Verification and re-evaluation portal will go live soon. Official announcement will follow. pic.twitter.com/cm6U5lEvPo — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) June 1, 2026

CBSE Says Portal Will Go Live Soon

In an update shared on X, CBSE stated: "Dear students, Verification and re-evaluation portal will go live soon. Official announcement will follow." Once activated, students will be able to submit applications for verification of marks and re-evaluation through the official CBSE portals. The board has advised students to monitor official websites for updates regarding the application window and deadlines.

How Can Re-Evaluation Help Students?

Many students are expected to seek re-evaluation in hopes of securing revised scores that could improve their eligibility for higher education admissions.

The process is particularly important for candidates aiming to meet the 75 per cent eligibility requirement prescribed by certain engineering institutes and professional courses. Did CBSE Use Mobile Phones To Scan Answer Sheets? Rahul Gandhi Amplifies Sarthak Sidhant’s Questions.

Verification and re-evaluation allow students to request a review of their answer sheets and identify any potential discrepancies in the evaluation process.

How To Apply for CBSE Re-Evaluation?

Visit the official portal, cbseit.in.

Click on the "Re-Evaluation & Verification 2026" link.

Log in using the required credentials.

Submit any discrepancies, observations, or concerns regarding the evaluation.

Complete the application and pay the applicable fee.

CBSE said the request will be reviewed by a subject expert committee, following which the final decision will be communicated to the candidate.

OSM System Controversy Continues

The re-evaluation process comes amid an ongoing debate over CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. Several students have questioned their scores and alleged discrepancies in the evaluation process following the introduction of the digital marking system.

Adding to the controversy, an individual claiming to be an ethical hacker recently alleged on social media that answer sheets were publicly accessible due to security vulnerabilities.

Responding to the claims, CBSE stated that the identified vulnerabilities had been contained and that additional potentially exploitable weaknesses were being examined. The board has maintained that corrective measures are being implemented while investigations into the reported issues continue.

Students seeking verification or re-evaluation are advised to keep checking CBSE's official websites for updates regarding the portal launch. Once activated, candidates will be able to submit requests online and track the status of their applications through the official system.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 03:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).