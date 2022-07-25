Coal India Limited(CIL) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Management Trainee posts in different disciplines. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of CIL at www.coalindia.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till August 07, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 481 vacant posts in the organisation.

The candidates will be recruited by the Coal India Limited through Computer-Based Test, CBT .

Eligibility Criteria

Personnel & HR: Graduates with at least two years full time Post Graduate Degree/PG Diploma/Post Graduate Program in Management with specialization in HR/Industrial Relations/Personnel Management or MHROD or MBA or Master of Social Work with specialization in HR(Major) from recognized Indian University/Institute with minimum 60% marks. NTPC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 60 Executive Posts at careers.ntpc.co.in; Check Details Here

Selection Process

Selection will be based on the marks obtained in the Computer Based Online Test only. The details regarding the date of CBT will be intimated through the Admit Card for CBT which will be sent through email. The Admit Card will also be available for download through individual login portal. Admission to Computer Based Online Test will be purely provisional. If shortlisted, Candidature will be subject to verification of details/documents at every stage of the recruitment process/appointment. IDBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For 226 Specialist Cadre Officer Posts At idbibank.in; Registration Begins on June 25

How to Apply

Go to the official website-- On the appeared homepage, go to the Careers tab A new page containing the ongoing CIL vacancies will open Click on the link that reads: 'Recruitment of Management Trainees through Computer Based Test (CBT)' A new page would open up, click on the application link Login page would open Register to the official website and login to the candidate's portal using your login credentials Fill in the form and upload asked documents Submit the form and take a printout for future references

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General (UR) / OBC(Creamy Layer & Non-Creamy Layer) / EWS category are required to pay Rs 1180(Application fee(Rs 1000)+GST Rs 180)as an application fee. SC / ST / PwD / ESM candidates / Employees of Coal India Limited and its Subsidiaries are exempted from payment of application fee.

