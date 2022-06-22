IDBI Bank has invited applications from candidates to apply for Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of IDBI on idbibank.in. The registration process was started on June 25 and ended on July 10, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 226 posts in the organisation.

IDBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Manager - Grade B: 82 Posts

Assistant General Manager (AGM) - Grade C: 111 Posts

Deputy General Manager (DGM) - Grade D: 33 Posts

IDBI SO selection process would be conducted by the bank on the basis of documents uploaded by the candidates and suitable candidates will be called for the Personal Interview (PI) round. IDBI states in its notification, “Merely applying /being eligible for the post does not entitle any right to the candidate to be called for the selection process.” HPCL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For Mechanical Engineer, Civil Engineer And Other Posts At hindustanpetroleum.com; Check Details Here

IDBI Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection process for aforesaid post/position will comprise of preliminary screening of stipulated eligibility criteria of Age, Educational Qualifications and working experience etc. as declared by the candidate in the application form and documents in support. The candidature after preliminary screening and without verification of documents would be provisional for all Posts/ Grades and would be subject to verification with the originals. Agnipath Recruitment: Indian Army Issues Notification for Agniveer Recruitment Rally, Registration To Open in July 2022

IDBI Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

Candidates who want apply for the posts will have to pay ₹1000/- for General, EWS and OBC category and ₹200/- for SC/ST/PWD category. The payment can be made using Debit Cards (RuPay/ Visa/ MasterCard/ Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets.

