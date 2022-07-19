NTPC Limited, formerly known as National Thermal Power Corporation Limited, has invited applications for the recruitment of RE, Contract Services, Finance, Accounts, P&S, IT, Safety and QA for Renewable Energy.

Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply for the above-mentioned posts. Also, all qualifications should be from universities/institutions recognised and approved in India.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website - careers.ntpc.co.in - from July 15 to 29 July 2022.

While applying for the post, the candidate should ensure that he/she fulfils the eligibility and other norms, as on the specified dates and that the particulars furnished are correct in all respects. In case it is detected at any stage of recruitment that a candidate does not fulfil the eligibility norms and/or that he/she has furnished any incorrect/false information or has suppressed any material fact(s) his/her candidature will stand automatically cancelled by the NTPC.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Interested candidates should log on to the NTPC website - careers.ntpc.co.in or visit careers section at www.ntpc.co.in for applying.

Step 2: Click here to apply the link given under '15th July 2022 Recruitment of experienced professionals on a fixed term basis in the area of Renewable Energy, Advt No. 18/22. Online application closes 29.07.2022.'

Step 3: Enter your details correctly and make the payment.

Step 4: Finally click submit button

Step 5: Take the print of the application form

